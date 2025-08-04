Chris Woakes injured himself while fielding during the India vs England fifth Test 2025 at Oval on Day 1. He was chasing behind a Karun Nair drive and dived to save a four. But he landed badly and dislocated his left shoulder. He was apparently ruled out of the Test match as he didn't bowl and bat unless he was required to come out to bat in the fourth innings. Despite a bad injury and his arm in the sling, Woakes came out to bat. Fans loved his spirit and the video went viral on social media. Why Injured Chris Woakes Didn't Use A Runner As He Came Out To Bat With A Dislocated Shoulder On Day 5 of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Know Reason.

Crowd Gives Standing Ovation As Chris Woakes Comes Out to Bat With Dislocated Shoulder

Chris Woakes Comes Out to Bat With Arm in Sling

Arm in a sling, Chris Woakes has arrived to the crease 😱 pic.twitter.com/D4QDscnfXE — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)