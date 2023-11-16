South Africa and Australia are currently facing off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia have put South Africa under pressure early with some quick wickets with overcast conditions looming over head. After Temba Bavuma departed, Quinton de Kock tried to break the shackles by taking on Josh Hazlewood. The ball skied and Aussie captain Pat Cummins, who was fielding in mid-on had to run behind and then pull-off a stunning catch. His eyes were locked on the ball for the entirety and at the end he successfully held on to the ball. Kane Williamson Admitted ‘It Was a Good Surface’ After Used-Pitch Controversy in IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pat Cummins Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Quinton de Kock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

