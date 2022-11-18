Cricket could be part of the 2028 Olympic Games, as per a report in the Telegraph. The report further claims that the event is likely to include six teams who will be competing in a T20 format tournament. It has been reported that the gentleman's game has been shortlisted as one of the nine sports to be included in the Olympics in 2028.

Cricket Likely to Be Part of Olympics 2028:

🚨 CRICKET AT THE OLYMPICS 🚨 According to a report by the Telegraph, cricket could be in the Olympics by 2028. Proposals will include a 6-team competition for both Men & Women. pic.twitter.com/jZjRVHS7Vc — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 18, 2022

