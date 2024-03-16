The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is not very far away and the excitement is sky-high among the fans who would be eager to get to the stadiums and watch their favourite cricket stars in action. The tournament's 17th edition kicks off with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai pn March 22. Tickets for the blockbuster opening match of IPL 2024 will go live online for sale on March 18. Also, the tickets will only be sold on PayTM insider and fans will not need a physical copy of the same to enter the ground. MS Dhoni Gears Up for IPL 2024 in Style, Smashes Big Hit During CSK Training Session (Watch Video).

CSK vs RCB Tickets to Go Live on March 18

Anbuden Awaits! Come one, come all and fill the IPL 2024 curtain raiser with stands with yellove and the skies with whistles! Register on our website for early access! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 16, 2024

Check Prices of CSK vs RCB Tickets

Tickets for Chennai Super Kings first home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore will go on sale from 9.30 am, Monday (March 18) on PayTm an insider. Here are the details. E tickets will be allowed for entry into the stadium. No need of physical copy. pic.twitter.com/k0UyU9PBbE — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) March 16, 2024

