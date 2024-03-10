MS Dhoni is one of those players who fans would love to see back in action in IPL 2024. The CSK captain is in fine shape and has already hit the training nets ahead of the season. In a video posted by Chennai Super Kings on social media, Dhoni was seen batting in the nets where he played an aggressive shot and sent the ball flying. Dhoni had led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title last season and he would look to add to that trophy collection this time around as well. CSK start their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. ‘Mahi Aa Raha Hai!’ MS Dhoni’s ‘Vintage Hair’ Look From Practice Session Goes Viral As He Starts Training Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pic).

MS Dhoni Hits Training Nets

