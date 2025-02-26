Vidarbha's rising cricketer Danish Malewar hammered his second First-Class century against Kerala during the grand finale of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament in Nagpur. The stylish batter achieved his century in 168 deliveries in the first innings of Vidarbha. Danish Malewar's magnificent knock came when Vidarbha lost their first three wickets inside 50 runs. Danish Malewar also stitched a crucial partnership with veteran batter Karun Nair, which put Vidarbha into the commanding position. Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Final: Vidarbha’s Karun Nair Completes 8000 First Class Runs During Final vs Kerala.

Classy Knock by Danish Malewar

💯 for Danish Malewar 👏 Brings it up in style with a 6⃣ & a 4⃣👌 He's soaked in the pressure & produced a solid knock 💪#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #Final Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/up5GVaflpp pic.twitter.com/Wp0mp33SCO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 26, 2025

