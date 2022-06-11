The first day of the second Test between England and New Zealand witnessed a funny moment when Daryl Mitchell's six landed straight into a female fan's pint of beer in the stands. The ball landed on the glass, splashed the drink and ruined it. However, the New Zealand team gave that fan, whose name is Susan, a fresh glass of beer.

Watch Video:

Susan - the lady earlier who Daryl Mitchell’s pint hit - has been given a replacement by the Kiwi team 👏👏👏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/53ig2R5cML — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)