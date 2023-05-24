Chennai Super Kings have made their way into the final of the IPL 2023 and they have produced dominating performances throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, CSK's frontline bowler Deepak Chahar reveals how he motivates the foreign players in an interview after the game against GT in Qualifier 1. He says that he tells the foreign players the prize money converting it into currency of their nation. The lucrative figure helps in motivation.

Deepak Chahar Reveals Hilarious Trick of Motivating Foreign Players

"Foreigner players ko paise convert krk batata hu motivation keliye" Deepak Chahar what a guy he is 😭😭😂 #CSK pic.twitter.com/dMzgmCQzaY — Into The Finals 🥳 (@WhyyySoMuch) May 24, 2023

