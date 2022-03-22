In a gigantic feat, Deepika Rasangika while playing for Bahrain Women's team registered highest individual score in Women's T20I by scoring unbeaten 161 off 66 Balls against Saudi Arabia Women. Bahrain ended up scoring 318/1 in allotted 20 overs, which is also the highest T20I total. Deepika has previously represented Sri Lanka Women's team as well.

Highest individual score in Women's T20Is: 161* - Deepika Rasangika 🇧🇭 (Bahrain) v S.Arabia, today 148* - Alyssa Healy 🇦🇺 (AUS) v SL, 2019 Bahrain scored 318/1, which is also the highest T20I total. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 22, 2022

