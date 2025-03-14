In the field of cricket, we see several records break very often. Nowadays, T20Is have become a run fest and as a result no previous highest score is safe. Although, this time a new record got broken it is of the oldest cricketer to feature in a men's T20 International. 62-year-old Andrew Brownlee of Falkland Islands featured in their recent T20I series against Costa Rica and broke the record of Osman Goker of Turkey who played a T20I match at the age of 59 in 2019. India's Vispy Kharadi Breaks Guiness Book of World Record For Holding Hercules Pillers, Registers Timing Of 2:10:75 Minutes to Set New Record (Watch Video).

62-Year-Old Andrew Brownlee Of Falkland Islands Becomes Oldest Cricketer to Feature In Men's T20 International

Andrew Brownlee🇫🇰 (at age 62) becomes the OLDEST cricketer in men's T20Is. He plays for Falkland Islands. Previous oldest: Osman Goker🇹🇷 (at age 59) for Turkey in 2019. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 14, 2025

