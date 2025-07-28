Finland secured a series victory against Estonia in a bilateral T20I series by a margin of 2-1. Estonia were bowled out for 141 in the first innings and Finland chased the total with five wickets remaining and 11 balls left. Finland's Mahesh Tambe caught eyeballs as he became the cricketer to achieve the fastest five-wicket haul. Tambe scalped it in eight balls and made the record to his name. When is Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Final? Where To Watch Live Streaming Online of Summit Clash?

Finland's Mahesh Tambe Scalps Fastest Five-Wicket Haul

Finland's Mahesh Tambe achieves the FASTEST five-wicket haul in men's T20Is. Fastest by balls taken 8 - Mahesh Tambe🇫🇮 (Finland) v Estonia, 2025* 10 - Junaid Aziz🇧🇭 (Bahrain) v Germany, 2022 11 - Rashid Khan🇦🇫 (Afghanistan) v Ireland, 2017 11 - Moazzam Baig🇲🇼 (Malawi) v… — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 28, 2025

