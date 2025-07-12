Records galore in the Bulgaria T20I Tri-series as Turkey batter Muhammad Fahad Khan scored a stupendous knock of 120(34) runs against Bulgaria at the Sofia, National Sports Academy. Not only he scored a sensational century and but also brough his fifty and hundred up in 2.4 and 7.4 overs respectively, which is the fastest in terms of team overs. He also scored the highest score by a batter in T20Is from the 3rd over to the 10th over. Dukes Balls Controversy: Here’s What Cricket World Is Saying As This Cricket Ball Used in IND vs ENG Tests Loses Shape Quickly!

Turkey's Muhammad Fahad Khan Shatters Records

Turkey's Muhammad Fahad Khan🇹🇷 scores record breaking 120(34) vs Bulgaria today. By team overs Fastest T20 fifty 2.4 overs - Muhammad Fahad Fastest T20 hundred 7.4 ovs - Muhammad Fahad Highest score by a batter in T20Is in first 3 ovs - Muhammad Fahad (57) 4 ovs - Muhammad… — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)