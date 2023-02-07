Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik held an #AskDK session on Twitter and interacted with his fans. DK, as he is popularly known, faced some tough, easy and strange questions during the session. One of the Twitter users reminded DK of his infamous 26-ball six-run knock against New Zealand in the semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The user shared screenshot of a scorecard which had DK's score on it. Much to the embarrassment, DK sportingly replied and wrote, "Delete this right now" and posted a facepalming emoji.

Here's DK Reaction!

Delete this right now 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/lKsFtS7YUS — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 7, 2023

