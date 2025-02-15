Delhi Capitals Women start their WPL 2025 with a thrilling victory as they narrowly edge past Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting encounter to register their first points on the points table. The match got decided in the last ball of the last over where DC needed two to win and they narrowly made it. MI batted first in the game and they had a rather slow start. Yastika Bhatia brought some momentum to the innings which was carried forward by Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur. Despite a late collapse, MI reached a competitive score of 164. Chasing it, DC had a solid start provided by Shafali Verma, although they suffered a collapse in the middle overs and were struggling at one point. But then Nikki Prasad played a gritty knock and got help from Radha Yadav from the other end. With 10 needed off the last over, Nikki and Arundhati took DC over the finishing line. Why Are Tree Signs Shown on WPL 2025 Scorecard For Each Dot Ball Bowled? Check Reason.

Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Two Wickets in WPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)