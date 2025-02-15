Why are tree signs being shown on the WPL 2025 scorecards for each dot ball bowled? Fans might wonder about the reason behind this and in this article, we shall take a look at just that. The WPL 2025, is the third edition of the tournament. Gujarat Giants battled Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2025 opener and it was an absolute run-fest at the BCA (Baroda Cricket Association) Stadium, also known as the Kotambi Stadium where the defending champions rallied to register the highest successful run chase in the history of the Women's Premier League. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Women’s Premier League T20 Tournament.

While the WPL 2025 opener was a high-scoring one, one might have spotted the 'green tree symbols' on the WPL scorecard in place of dot deliveries. The same was also observed as former champions Mumbai Indians battled Delhi Capitals in the second game of the WPL. And likewise, the same is set to happen for the entirety of WPL 2025. Read below to find out the reason. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

Why Are Tree Signs Shown on WPL 2025 Scorecard In Place of Dot Balls?

Green trees in place of dot balls on WPL 2025 scorecard during the GG-W vs RCB-W match (Photo credit: X @wplt20)

MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 scorecard showing green tree in place of dot ball (Photo credit: X @wplt20)

The tree symbols shown in place of dot balls are not just signs but they signify a deeper meaning. Every dot ball in a WPL 2025 match will lead to a total of 500 trees will be planted. This was started last year in WPL and Tata group, the title sponsor of the tournament, had announced the initiative. The same has continued in WPL 2025 as well, although there has been no official announcement made this time around. The green tree symbol on a scorecard for every dot ball was seen during the IPL 2023 playoffs, sparking curiosity amongst the fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).