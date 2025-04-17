Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match after a thrilling super over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 16. This was the first super over match in the IPL 2025. With this victory, the Axar Patel-led DC registered their first win at home in the ongoing season. During the super over, Mitchell Starc conceded 11 runs, and Delhi got a target of 12 runs. Speedster Sandeep Sharma failed to defend the target (12) as DC batters KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs secured a nail-biting win. Earlier, Abhishek Porel top-scored with 49 runs, which helped Delhi reach 188/5 in 20 overs. While chasing 189, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana slammed fighting half-centuries. However, the rest of the batters failed to contribute with the bat. As a result, the 2008 champions lost a heartbreaking encounter. Riyan Parag Argues With Umpire During Bat Gauge Test in DC vs RR IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

A Memorable Victory for Delhi Capitals

Held our nerves, breath & belief for this one, Dilli! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/dwNn81kxUw — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2025

