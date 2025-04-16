A trend that has suddenly come into fashion in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is the umpires randomly checking the bats of batters, with the 'Bat Gauge Test'. In the ongoing DC vs RR IPL 2025 match, the on-field umpire checked the bat of incoming batter Riyan Parag, who came into bat after Sanju Samson was retired hurt. While the umpire was checking Parag's bat, the Rajasthan Royals' batter appeared to be arguing with the match official, as seen on live visuals. Parag suffered another failure, scoring just eight off 11. Check out the video below. Riyan Parag Memes Go Viral After His Poor Show in DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Riyan Parag Argues With Umpires?

The umpires are doing their job and #RiyanParag’s bat is under scrutiny! 🧐 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/nbBEFOkjkM #IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvRR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/o68pxrSrje — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 16, 2025

