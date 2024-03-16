Delhi Capitals have become the latest IPL team to release their new jersey ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. The new jersey features the map of Delhi as well as the route of its iconic metro route. The kit resembles that of the women's team with 'Hero Fincorp' being the prinicipal sponsors this time around. The jersey is predominantly blue in colour with red sleeves and collar. Delhi Capitals start their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 23. Punjab Kings Jersey for IPL 2024 Released! See Pics of New Kit Launched at Glittering Event in Chandigarh.

Delhi Capitals' New Jersey Released

Ⓜ️ADE OF DELHI. 👕🚆 @DelhiCapitals The all-new PUMA x DELHI CAPITALS men’s jersey weaves together Delhi’s heritage and innovation through its two lifelines — the historic city map and iconic metro line. Grab yours from https://t.co/mvlL4qm392. #PUMAxDC pic.twitter.com/uwhJqDU5R7 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)