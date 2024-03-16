Punjab Kings have launched their new jersey ahead of IPL 2024. The franchise unveiled their official jersey for the new season in a glittering launch event at the Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh on March 16. This new jersey has a marked change from the ones in the previous seasons. Although this jersey has the traditional red-and-gold combination, it has fiery patterns on the body. Dream11 is onboarded as the principal sponsor and this kit will have navy blue track pants instead of the red ones. See some pics below. KKR Jersey for IPL 2024 Leaked? Pictures of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Players in Potential New Kit Go Viral Ahead of Upcoming Season.

Punjab Kings Unveil New Jersey

Aajao fer dhol valeyo! 🕺 Aa lo ji pesh aa tuhade samne, Punjab de sunehre rangaan naal bani hoyi 𝐒𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐲, 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐲, 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐲! 🤩🔥#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #JazbaHaiPunjabi I @playR_vip pic.twitter.com/yp7cUHKpFI — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 16, 2024

Punjab Kings Jersey for IPL 2024

Jersey ❤️💚...!! Love it Abhi jayda ashe lg rhi hai 😉..!!#IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/32ZwdEQQsU — PBKS TV (@PunjabkingsTV) March 16, 2024

Pics of PBKS New Jersey

Punjab Kings New Jersey

Punjab Kings New Jersey Launch Event 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QiV9M8GQlk — Kapil Sharma (@mrcreatiwitty) March 16, 2024

