In a very unfortunate development, former Umpire Dickie Bird, who has earned himself a 'legendary' status due to his officiating, died at the age of 92. The reason for his death is considered to be due to complications from old age. According to the announcement by the Yorkshire Cricket Club, Bird died peacefully at his home. Bird, officiated in 66 Tests and 69 ODIs, including three World Cup finals. In his cricketing career, Bird played for home county Yorkshire, for who he began his career as a top-order batter in 1956, and later went on to serve as Yorkshire president. He was appointed an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cricket. Dunith Wellalage's Father Dies: Sanath Jayasuriya, Lasith Malinga Express Condolences After Sri Lanka Cricketer's Father Dies Due to Heart Attack During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Dickie Bird Dies

It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92. — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 23, 2025

