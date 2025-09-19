Sri Lanka cricket legends Sanath Jayasuriya and Lasith Malinga have shared an emotional note for youngster Dunith Wellalage after his father passed away during the Asia Cup 2025 match against the Bangladesh national cricket team on Friday. Dunith Wellalage was informed about the sudden death of his father after Sri Lanka's victory over Afghanistan. Dunith Wellalage has temporarily returned from the UAE. Suranga Wellalage, who is the father of Dunith, died due to a heart attack at the age of 54. Viral Video Shows Dunith Wellalage Being Informed of His Father's Death After SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match, Sanath Jayasuriya Consoles Youngster.

