Sri Lanka cricket legends Sanath Jayasuriya and Lasith Malinga have shared an emotional note for youngster Dunith Wellalage after his father passed away during the Asia Cup 2025 match against the Bangladesh national cricket team on Friday. Dunith Wellalage was informed about the sudden death of his father after Sri Lanka's victory over Afghanistan. Dunith Wellalage has temporarily returned from the UAE. Suranga Wellalage, who is the father of Dunith, died due to a heart attack at the age of 54. Viral Video Shows Dunith Wellalage Being Informed of His Father's Death After SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match, Sanath Jayasuriya Consoles Youngster.

Sanath Jayasuriya Express Condolences

Saddened by the loss of Mr. Suranga Wellalage. Dunith, your father raised a son the whole nation is proud of. Stay strong — we are with you, and his blessings will carry you forward. pic.twitter.com/JltogBY2cm — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) September 19, 2025

Lasith Malinga Reacts After Dunith Wellalage's Father Died

Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Suranga Wellalage, father of Dunith Wellalage. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Stay strong Dunith, the whole nation stands with you and your family in this difficult time. May he attain the supreme bliss of Nibbana.🙏 — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) September 18, 2025

