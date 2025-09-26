Former Umpire Dickie Bird, who earned himself a legendary status, passed away at the age of 92 on September 23. The reason behind Dickie Bird's death is being considered due to complications from old age. The former English umpire officiated in 66 Tests and 69 ODIs, including three World Cup finals. After his death, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote an emotional note on his social media handle. Sachin wrote on X, "Saddened to hear about Dickie Bird’s demise. His presence on the field made the game richer, and he umpired with fairness, grace, and humour. One of the most endearing umpires the game has seen. I remember him fondly from my days with Yorkshire. Condolences to his family, friends, and all those who admired him." Dunith Wellalage's Father Dies: Sanath Jayasuriya, Lasith Malinga Express Condolences After Sri Lanka Cricketer's Father Dies Due to Heart Attack During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Emotional Note for Late Dickie Bird

