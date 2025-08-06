Leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi and left-handed batter Ankit Kumar were engaged in mind games during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 match between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz on August 5. The incident happened during the fifth over of the Lions' run chase. Rathi pulled out of his action, seeing Ankit's trigger moment. Then the leg-spinner switched to round the wicket. As the LSG star was about to deliver the ball, the Lions opener stepped aside, and Rathi had a few words to say. Later in the game, Ankit hammered two consecutive humongous sixes against Rathi, one over long-off and the other over deep mid-wicket. The video has gone viral on social media. DPL 2025: West Delhi Lions Dominate South Delhi Superstarz With Eight-Wicket Win in Delhi Premier League.

Digvesh Rathi and Ankit Kumar Engage in Mind Games in DPL 2025

Digvesh rathi's Software updated by batsman ankit kumar after a heated exchange in Delhi premier league pic.twitter.com/XKZKJQOOoV — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) August 6, 2025

