The West Delhi Lions are the champions of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 edition. The West Delhi Lions lift their maiden prestigious trophy after beating the Central Delhi Kings by six wickets in the DPL 2025 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, August 31. Earlier, the inaugural edition of the DPL was won by East Delhi Riders. Talking about the DPL 2025 final match, Central Delhi Kings scored 173-7 in 20 overs after Yugal Saini top-scored with 65 off 48 deliveries, including seven boundaries. For West Delhi Lions, Manan Bhardwaj and Shivank Vashisht took two wickets each. While chasing, captain Nitish Rana played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 79 off 49 deliveries, including 11 boundaries, to help his side win the one-sided DPL 2025 final. Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi Engage in Heated Argument After Batter Performs His Own Version of 'Notebook' Celebration During West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL T20 2025 Eliminator (Watch Video).

West Delhi Lions are the Champions of Delhi Premier League 2025

West Delhi Lions are the Champions of the Adani Delhi Premier League 2025! 🏆 West Delhi Lions | Nitish Rana | Delhi Premier League 2025 | #AdaniDPL2025 #DPL2025 #DPL #Delhi #Cricket pic.twitter.com/wLzmbq6b8A — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)