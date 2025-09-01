Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir Sehwag was picked up by Central Delhi Kings in the recently finished Delhi Premier League 2025. Central Delhi Kings had a good season and they made it to the final of the DPL 2025. Aaryavir made his debut during the league stages but he didn't feature in the playing XI of the final and was serving his role as 12th man, serving drinks. It is during that time, he had a chat with his father Virender Sehwag on the sidelines and Sehwag was spotted patting him on the back as a sign of encouragement. Fans loved the father-son bond and made the clip viral on social media. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Sehwag Debuts For Central Delhi Kings in DPL 2025; Smashes Navdeep Saini For Two Fours in Consecutive Deliveries (Watch Video).

Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Spotted Receiving Encouragement From His Father

