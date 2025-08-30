The DPL T20 (Delhi Premier League) 2025 Eliminator ended up being a heated contest between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions on Friday, August 29. While the Nitish Rana-Digvesh Rathi showdown was the talking point, another heated on-field spat attracted the limelight with West Delhi Lions' Krish Yadav arguing with Sumit Mathur and Aman Bharti. This incident happened in the 11th over of the run-chase when South Delhi Superstarz' Aman Bharti dismissed Krish Yadav and the two players were then involved in a verbal duel subsequently. Tensions flared as videos showed Krish Yadav arguing with Aman Bharti and later, with South Delhi Superstarz's Sumit Mathur. Sumit Mathur and Krish Yadav pointed fingers at each other as other players tried to separate them. Nitish Rana was then seen pulling away Sumit Mathur from the scene. Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi Engage in Heated Argument After Batter Performs His Own Version of 'Notebook' Celebration During West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL T20 2025 Eliminator (Watch Video).

West Delhi Lions' Krish Yadav Engages in On-Field Spat With South Delhi Superstarz's Aman Bharti and Sumit Mathur

Another Angle of Video

