Digvesh Rathi keeps on troubling batters with his lengths and variations as he scalped the huge wicket of Jos Buttler during the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Jos Buttler tried to hit for a fine sweep but miscued it due to the ball hitting his bat higher near the sticker and lobbed to the short fine leg. Digvesh was elated and brought out his famous 'notebook celebration'. Like the last match, he did it on the pitch and not on his hand to avoid controversy and fine. Will Digvesh Rathi Get Banned if He Does Notebook Celebration Again During Lucknow Super Giants’ Next Match in IPL 2025?

Digvesh Rathi Brings Out His 'Notebook Celebration' On the Pitch

