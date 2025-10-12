The Nepal national cricket team secured a nail-biting win by one run against the UAE national cricket team ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Monday, October 12. A video from the NEP vs UAE match has gone viral, where Nepal fielder Dipendra Singh Airee performed a Somersault celebration after hitting a superb direct hit at the striker's end to dismiss UAE wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Chopra for seven runs. The video has gone viral on social media. During the game, Dipendra Singh Airee took a crucial three-wicket haul to help Nepal register a thrilling win over the UAE. Dipendra Singh Airee was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance. Nepal Beat UAE by One Run in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Aasif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee Shine as Rhinos Secure Nail-Biting Win.

Dipendra Singh Airee Performs ‘Somersault’ Celebration

Bowls like Shane Warne. Fields like himself. Bats like himself. Wins matches with his fielding. That’s Dipendra Singh Airee for you! 🗿 pic.twitter.com/kciHzeeWs4 — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) October 12, 2025

