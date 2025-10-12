The Nepal national cricket team registered a thrilling one-run win over the UAE national cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six match in Al Amerat on Monday, October 12. Talking about the match, Nepal made 140-6 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh played a splendid knock of 51 runs off 41 deliveries, including five boundaries. In response, Alishan Sharafu's fighting knock of 58 runs went in vain as UAE were restricted to 139-9 in 20 overs. For Nepal, Dipendra Singh Airee took a crucial three-wicket haul. Nepal Beat Kuwait by 58 Runs in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Kushal Bhurtel and Bowlers Shine As NEP Secure Comprehensive Win.

Thrilling win for Nepal against the UAE

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricket Nepal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)