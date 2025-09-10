Arshdeep Singh didn't find a place in the Team India playing XI during the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match. India are playing their first match of the Asia Cup as they take on UAE at Dubai. As Suryakumar Yadav named the playing XI at the toss, fans noticed that India have fielded only one specialist pacer in Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, despite his good outing in the T20 World Cup 2024, is missing out from the playing XI. Arshdeep offers a lot with the new ball and has been a consistent performer for India in T20Is. Fans were surprised to see him excluded and took to social media to share their reactions. Hardik Pandya’s Watch Worth INR '20 Crore' Costs More Than Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money! Know Price of Team India All-Rounder’s Richard Mille Luxury Watch.

'Dirty Politics'

Arshdeep Singh is clearly a victim of dirty politics. He is a 3 format player imho and hasn't been picked in the starting 11 in his best format ie t20i. You got to feel very sorry for him. That's why hiring a PR team to hype you is very important 👏 pic.twitter.com/au7ZkKWsHg — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) September 10, 2025

'What Is Arshdeep Singh Doing Wrong'

~Dropped from 2 T20i vs england ~Dropped from 2 ODIs vs england ~Didn't got a single game in champions trophy ~Didn't got a single game in england test series ~ Dropped from 1st Match of Asia Cup ( could be his 100th wicket match ) What is Arshdeep Singh doing wrong? pic.twitter.com/9AKXYSFRvi — Parv 🚩 (@ParvCryEmoji) September 10, 2025

'Dropped Again'

Arshdeep Singh, unsung hero frim the T20 World Cup Final, who got the dangerous QDK has been DROPPED again. Didn't get 1 game in Champions Trophy, didn't get 1 game in England series & dropped here again. He's Indias highest wicket taker in T20s. — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 10, 2025

Oops

You know gambhir is intentionally putting Arshdeep aside from the team but you can't prove it pic.twitter.com/s9dqT11iMI — Ismail (@wyd_ismail) September 10, 2025

'Dropped!'

🚨 Arshdeep Singh got dropped by Gautam Gambhir against UAE because he cannot bat. - Arshdeep Singh debuted for India in 2021 & already became India's all time highest wicket taker in India in T20Is. - Took most wickets in 2024T20I WC & won us. Dropped!pic.twitter.com/gFqbF6LYhF — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 10, 2025

'Shocking'

Personal Issues with ARSHDEEP FOR SURE ‼️. SAMSON OR KULDEEP OVER ARSHDEEP ❓️ . SHOCKING #arshdeepsingh #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/9JpkZ7OuBS — Aaryan (@SquadSadda32936) September 10, 2025

