Hardik Pandya loves to wear luxury watches and this is no secret. The Team India all-rounder, on a number of occasions, has worn luxury watches in public, which have often gained attention and become the talking point. Well, the same is the case this time as well. Hardik Pandya's Richard Mille luxury watch, which he was recently spotted wearing before the Asia Cup 2025, is actually costlier than the Asia Cup 2025 prize money itself! Yes, that fact might sound startling, but it is true! In this article, we shall take a look at the price of Hardik Pandya's Richard Mille watch. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money in INR: Here's How Much Amount Winner and Runner-Up of Continental Cricket Tournament Will Receive.

The 31-year-old recently underwent a hair colour transformation and his blonde hairstyle became the talk of the town online. After the India National Cricket Team started training for the Asia Cup 2025, Hardik Pandya took to social media to share some snaps from the practice session when eagle-eyed fans spotted him wearing a Richard Mille luxury watch with a white band. Hardik Pandya's Richard Mille luxury watch generated buzz online and upon researching a bit, it was found out that the accessory is very expensive, costing approximately Rs 18-20 crore, which is way more than the Asia Cup 2025 prize money, which is approximately Rs 2.6 crore. Yes, you read that right! Also, while some sources claim that the luxury watch costs Rs 20 crore, it has not yet been confirmed. Hardik Pandya New Hairstyle: Team India’s Star All-Rounder Flaunts Fresh Look Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Writes ‘New Me!’ (See Pics).

Hardik Pandya Spotted Wearing a Richard Mille Luxury Watch in Training

However, as mentioned before, it is not the first time that the Team India all-rounder was seen wearing a Richard Mille luxury watch. Earlier, Hardik Pandya's Richard Mille watch had attracted the spotlight after he wore it during the India vs Pakistan match. Back in the 2020 IPL, Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing another Richard Mille watch while celebrating the Mumbai Indians' title win. The Richard Mille watches are made in collaboration with tennis great Rafael Nadal and are said to be a pretty rare luxury watch, with not more than 50 pieces produced.

