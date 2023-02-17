Users of Disney+ Hotstar services complained after both the app and website stopped working while live streaming action on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023. Many of them, who were watching live streaming of the exciting encounter between India and Australia were left confused and frustrated after they could not do so with the services seemingly down. Going by the number of complaints, there seems to be an outage in the app and website across the country. Taking to social media, Disney+ Hotstar users complained about the app and website showing the message, 'Something went wrong. Please try again in sometime.' How to Watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming Online Other Than on Disney+ Hotstar? Get Free Live Stream Viewing Options of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 on JioTV Mobile App.

Disney+ Hotstar Down

Hotstar app Not Working

This is what is happening on my screen when I'm clicking on the Hotstar app. pic.twitter.com/mpmy3cAP2W — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 17, 2023

Down?

'What's Happening on Match Day'

Server Down?

What is this behaviour @DisneyPlusHS why I'm not able to watch anything on disney+ hotstar😢😢😢...Is it any issue on my side or anything else???? Am I the only one facing this issue or is it hotstar server that is down??? pic.twitter.com/7jeNAPCscm — Rajdeep Shivarkar (@iamra45_) February 17, 2023

Hotstar Down

Hotstar application is down from past 30 min both for Mobile & Tv. Hope everyone experiencing the same @DisneyPlusHS @iamprasadtech #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/8joQ0A0yhj — Hamraz Shaik (@Hamraz_Hammi) February 17, 2023

