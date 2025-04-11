Star footballer Kevin De Bruyne made a hilarious remark on cricket's popularity in Europe. Speaking on a game show in England, the Manchester City star was stunned when he heard cricket was the second most-watched sport in Europe. Playing a game show called AI Showdown, Kevin De Bruyne had to answer five popular sports in Europe. The star footballer struggled to answer. However, the presenter revealed that football, cricket, basketball, tennis, and Formula 1 are the most-watched sports on the continent. De Bruyne was visibly shocked after hearing Cricket's name and hilariously said, How can Cricket be second on the list? That’s a lie. I don’t know anybody in Europe who watches cricket, let’s be honest." The video has now gone viral on social media. Here are some of the reactions from fans. Kevin De Bruyne Announces He Is Leaving Manchester City at the End of 2024–25 Season In Emotional Note, Writes ‘Every Story Comes to an End…’ (See Post).

Kevin de bruyne eats whole cricket. Cope it🤡😂😂 — Anik Kundu (@itzAnikKundu) April 11, 2025

People in India got triggered because Kevin De Bruyne said Europeans don't watch Cricket 😭 And that is not far from truth. Why are people so triggered? Only England from Europe plays decent cricket.pic.twitter.com/4zunj6bkmq — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 11, 2025

