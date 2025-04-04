Kevin De Bruyne has announced that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the 2024-25 season. The Belgian midfielder has been one of the biggest reasons behind Manchester City's success in the Premier League as well as in Europe and his exit from the club marks the end of a splendid chapter. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old penned an emotional note where he thanked the club for a memorable time. "These will be my final months as a Manchester City player...Every story comes to an end but this has definitely been the best chapter," a part of his note read. Kevin de Bruyne joined Manchester City in 2015 and has won six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy among other accolades. Manchester City To Set Up Football Academy in Kolkata, Agreement Signed With Techno India Group.

