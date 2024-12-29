DSP Siraj started to trend on social media after Mohammed Siraj castled Usman Khawaja on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 in Melbourne, on December 29. The right-arm pacer, who has been criticised for his performance, showed just why he was so dangerous as he rattled Usman Khawaja's off-stump with a beautiful delivery. Fans took to social media to share hilarious reactions to Mohammed Siraj dismissing Usman Khawaja, with many of them stating, "DSP Siraj arrested Khawaja." For the uninitiated, Mohammed Siraj, earlier in 2024, was appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana. Mohammed Siraj's Celebration After Castling Usman Khawaja During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

DSP Siraj, reporting on duty at the MCG! 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/gfvif8gWf7 — Sumanth_03 (@Sumanth_031) December 29, 2024

DSP Siraj finally arrested Usman Khawaja. pic.twitter.com/sUoV5PFjbs — Cricklover (@kumarmanoj_11) December 29, 2024

