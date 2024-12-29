Mohammed Siraj's celebration went viral after he dismissed Usman Khawaja on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 29. The right-arm pacer, who went wicketless in the first innings, got the delivery to get through a gap between the left-hander's bat and pad and crash into the woodwork. Siraj, whose performance has come under question of late, put his finger of his lip and celebrated the wicket. Khawaja looked scratchy in his 21-run knock that came off 65 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Sam Konstas' Celebration After Dismissing Him During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Videos).

Watch Mohammed Siraj's Celebration After Dismissing Usman Khawaja:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)