Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo provided a lighthearted moment during a pre-season press conference on Friday, 20 March 2026. A live microphone captured Bravo making a personal remark, leading to a swift intervention by Captain Ajinkya Rahane. While preparing to address the media at Eden Gardens, Bravo was overheard mentioning he had 'two chicks' at his house. Recognising the microphone was active, Rahane immediately alerted the mentor. Tim Seifert, Finn Allen Join KKR For Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

Gaffe At Presser by Dwyane Bravo?

Bravo saying I have 2 chicks in my house. Which chicks he is talking about ? Rahane telling mics are on be carefull. Where is the seriousness of the mentor ?😢 pic.twitter.com/nH6jdVbt4z — Venky Mama (@venkymama100) March 20, 2026

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