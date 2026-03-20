New Zealand’s explosive opening duo, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, are set to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pre-season camp on 20 March 2026. The pair arrive in Kolkata in peak form following their record-breaking partnership during the recent T20 World Cup. The Kiwis will link up with teammate Rachin Ravindra and Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who are also scheduled to arrive this weekend. Under head coach Abhishek Nayar and captain Ajinkya Rahane, the squad is intensifying preparations for their season opener against the Mumbai Indians on 29 March. LA Knight Riders Unveil New Home Ground 'Knight Riders Cricket Field' in US.

Kiwi Stars Join KKR

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