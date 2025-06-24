India is defending 371 runs in the last innings of the India vs England first Test match at Headingley, Leeds. England finished the Day 4 on 21/0 and resumed the chase in the morning of the Day 5, eying to chase down the remainder of the target. Team India captain started the day with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj but had to gradually bring in Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur as change seamers. While Siraj and Prasidh were bowling together captain Gill was spotted saying '"Ek taraf Mohammed hai, ek taraf se Krishna, dono tabahi macha rahe' (From one end there is Mohammed, from other end there is Krishna, both explosive). With the comment, Gill hinted at the secular nature of India where multiple religions co-exist with co-operation, with some sense of humour. Dinesh Karthik Cites Viral Post On X Comparing Indian Batting With 'Dobermann Dog' Who Has A 'Good Head, Okyish Middle and No Tail' (Watch Video).

Team India Captain Shubman Gill Shows His Sense of Humour

Bro did Gill just say "Ek taraf se Mohammad hai ek taraf se Krishna, dono tabahi macha rahe"??? 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ouc37uTLtf — 🦁 (@KohlisSoul) June 24, 2025

