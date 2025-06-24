Team India has really struggled to accumulate runs towards the back end of their innings. Even during the India vs England first Test 2025 Day four, the last five wickets of India were taken within just 31 runs. This made fans and experts talk about how the Indian lower order and tailenders has struggled with the bat. During the pre-match show of Day 5, Dinesh Karthik cited a viral post on X which compared the Indian batting tail with a 'Dobermann Dog'. There is a good head, ok middle, but no tail. Fans loved the analogy and made it viral on social media. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: KL Rahul Asserts India Will Give Themselves Best Chance To Beat England at Leeds and Take 1–0 Lead in Test Series.

Dinesh Karthik Cites Viral Post On X Comparing Indian Batting With 'Dobermann Dog'

That's one way to describe the India batting line-up, DK 🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/iqEL1Dw1eh — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 24, 2025

Original Post Which Put Forward the Analogy

Currently, India is the Dobermann of world cricket - superb body and no tail! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)