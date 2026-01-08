Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced for the first time an auction; however, it was for two new Pakistan Super League franchises for the upcoming PSL 2026 edition. PSL Teams Auction 2026 commenced with drama, with ex-Multan Sultans owner Ali Tarren backing out, but what caught fans' attention on social media was former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram acting as auctioneer. Netizens reacted to Akram's new role, where most users were left disappointed and embarrassed. Akram is also the brand ambassador for PSL. Pakistan Cricket Board to Run Multan Sultans Franchise in Upcoming PSL 2026.

'Embarrassing'

Wasim Akram is embarrassing. He doesn't even know numbers. PCB could have hired a professional for the auction but as usual mediocrity by PCB and PSL management. — Mateen (@MateenUllah14) January 8, 2026

'Very Unprofessional'

Wasim akram is very unprofessional presenter bhai isy to parhna bhe nahi ata aur na he sun kr bolna a rha ajeeb bhand giri shoro ki hoi punjabi main 🙏😭#PSL — حیدر 🏴 (@ZH_Syed56) January 8, 2026

'No!'

Fcuk No! Wasim Akram Auctioneer ha 🤣🤣🤣. Expect many Juggats #PSL — Umair (@umair12103559) January 8, 2026

Fan's Shock Reaction

WTF is Wasim Akram doing bhai it's a serious job jugtain maarma bnd kro#PSLteamAuction — S¥ED Mût@hèr (@Naqvi9T9) January 8, 2026

Angry Fan Reacts

who let wasim akram host this auction 😭😭 — Ayesha 🇵🇰 (@ayeshyy_) January 8, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)