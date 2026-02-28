Pakistan secured a bittersweet five-run victory over Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash, but it was Shaheen Afridi’s dramatic final over that set social media alight. Defending 28 runs in the 20th over at Pallekele, Pakistan's ace pacer was unexpectedly dismantled by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka. Shanaka struck a boundary followed by a breathtaking hat-trick of sixes, plundering 22 runs off the first four deliveries. Although Afridi held his nerve with two crucial dot balls to seal the win, fans immediately flooded platforms with viral funny memes. Netizens ruthlessly poked fun at the usually lethal fast bowler for nearly bottling a seemingly unassailable lead. 'Cheque Bounced', Pakistan Funny Memes Go Viral After Sri Lanka Knock Salman Ali and Co Out of T20 World Cup 2026.

Shaheen Afridi

Dasun Shanaka To Shaheen Afridi

Dasun Shanaka to Shaheen Shah Afridi 😭 https://t.co/5zR9e2vmfu — Jason (@mahixcavi7) February 28, 2026

Shaheen Afridi in Death Overs

Shaheen shah Afridi when asked to bowl death overs. pic.twitter.com/98TBw46Anb — 🇵🇰 (32nd aagae🎀) (@cricisshit56) February 28, 2026

Attitude Pro Max

shaheen shah afridi 🤡 pic.twitter.com/T0TbAg3dvn — Pareshan Aatma (@pareshan_aatmaa) February 28, 2026

'When Asked To Bowl in Death Overs'

Shaheen shah Afridi when asked to bowl death overs. pic.twitter.com/98TBw46Anb — 🇵🇰 (32nd aagae🎀) (@cricisshit56) February 28, 2026

