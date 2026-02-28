Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan reached another historic milestone, striking his second century of the T20 World Cup 2026 during a must-win Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. This makes Farhan the first batter to score two centuries in a single edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. The formidable opener decimated the host nation's bowling attack, guiding his team toward a mammoth total while simultaneously surpassing Virat Kohli's long-standing record for the most runs in a single tournament edition. Farhan reached his second T20I ton in 59 balls, which included nine fours and five sixes. '12th Man For Opposition', Netizens Claim Sri Lanka Favouring Pakistan For Semi-Final Qualification in PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Sahibzada Farhan's Creates History

Sahibzada Farhan scores a magnificent hundred to become the first batter to score two centuries in a single edition of the #T20WorldCup👏 It is one of the @marriottbonvoy Milestones of the tournament👌 📝: https://t.co/bgOYgFMMEO pic.twitter.com/NObcCrexUp — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)