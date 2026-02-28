Pakistan’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 has triggered a funny memes fest online, with fans jokingly claiming a metaphorical 'cheque bounced.' Earlier in the Super 8 match, netizens accused the Sri Lankan side of fielding poorly to help Pakistan secure a massive victory and qualify. However, the narrative shifted rapidly in the second innings. Social media immediately flooded with memes, quipping that Pakistan's payment to the co-hosts must have bounced mid-match, while others trolled the Pakistan national cricket team to take out their frustrations. Pakistan Out of Semi-Final Race, New Zealand Qualify for Last Four of T20 World Cup 2026.

Cheque Bounced

The main reason why Sri Lanka kicked Pakistan out of the World Cup 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EuHaGMbBll — Homie (@homelander_yyy) February 28, 2026

'Sri Lanka Tried Hard But ...'

Sri Lanka tried very hard till last 6 overs but Pakistan still couldn't qualify#slvspak#ICCT20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/y0hkrjUrbM — Achieved (@munil777) February 28, 2026

Sri Lanka Is Not A Traitor

PCT Fans To Sri Lanka

'Sri Lanka Be Like'

Sri Lanka be Like 😭 pic.twitter.com/K29WoYJ7Qa — 𝗚𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 (@IwilllExposeYou) February 28, 2026

'Hum Bhi, Tum Bhi'

