England defeated Australia in the second game of the three-match T20I series by eight runs to take an undefeated 2-0 lead. Set 179 runs to win, the home side managed only 170/6 in their allotted 20 overs as Sam Curran took 3/25. Earlier, riding on David Malan's 82 off just 49 balls, England posted a competitive total.

England hold their nerve to take an unassailable 2-0 lead 🤩 Watch the #AUSvENG series LIVE on https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/pEUL9dG7wY — ICC (@ICC) October 12, 2022

