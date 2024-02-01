England have announced their playing XI for the second Test match against India at Visakhapatnam. Jack Leach has missed out due to an injury and he has been replaced by Shoaib Bashir, who will make debut in this Test. James Anderson has returned replacing Mark Wood adding additional new ball threat and also to explore possibilities of reverse swing. Ben Stokes-led England Cricket Team Arrives in Visakhapatnam Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

England Playing XI for 2nd Test 2024 vs India

We have named our XI for the second Test in Vizag! 🏏 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)