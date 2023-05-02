Faf du Plessis won the Man of the Match award in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on May 1. The RCB captain, who has regained full fitness after playing the last few games as a batter, scored 44 crucial runs off 40 balls on a difficult pitch to bat on. His effort helped RCB get to 126/9. He was also good with his captain's hat on as RCB managed to win the match by 18 runs. 'Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir 2.0!' RCB Star Engages in Heated Exchange With LSG Mentor After IPL 2023 Match, Netizens React (Watch Videos).

Faf du Plessis Wins Man of the Match Award

Skipper @faf1307 continued his splendid run with the bat by leading from the front as he receives the Player of the Match award 👏🏻👏🏻@RCBTweets clinch an 18-run win in Lucknow 👌🏻👌🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/jbDXvbwuzm #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/BFMTEXX3eA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2023

