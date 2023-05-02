Virat Kohli once again engaged in a heated discussion with Gautam Gambhir after the completion of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023. The RCB star had a good day on the field, taking some good catches and also contributing 31 runs with the bat. As RCB won the match by 18 runs, Kohli got into a heated conversation with Gambhir, potentially when the two teams were greeting each other after the game. The two appeared to argue and had to be separated by the LSG members. Kohli was also seen arguing with Naveen-ul-Haq as they had a handshake. Netizens spotted this and soon reacted, stating that it is 'Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir 2.0'. The two had an infamous heated exchange on the field earlier in the IPL when Gambhir was captaining KKR. Take a look at some reactions. 'Huge Respect' Netizens Laud KL Rahul for Walking Out to Bat Despite Injury During LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Why is Kohli sledging Naveen ul Haq? Kohli didn't expect Naveen ul haq to respond like that. Looks like Kohli got scaredpic.twitter.com/uarkpacxRJ — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) May 1, 2023

10 years challenge in IPL. Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ebM27yCzld — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 1, 2023

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir BIGGEST RIVALRY IN CRICKET FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/XzrrbLT1Hn — Akshay Kumar (@AkshayK63721592) May 1, 2023

