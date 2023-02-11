Ravichandran Ashwin played a key role in India's win over Australia during the 1st Test at Nagpur. The right arm off-spinner looked a little off colour in the 1st Innings still bagging three wickets. In the second Innings, he looked at his very best sealing a fifer and burning down the Australian innings. After the game, the Indian spinner shared a funny story on twitter. He revealed that a fan called him 'Anna Bhaiya' at the stadium although the meaning of both terms is the same meaning 'big brother'. Ashwin replied on twitter saying, " I am extremely grateful for the love I receive but this one small correction would help". Along with the match winning performances on the field, Ashwin is also well-known for his anecdotes on twitter and youtube content.

Ravi Ashwin Gives Funny Reply On Twitter

Someone at the stadium called me Anna Bhaiya today🤔🤔. Anna and Bhaiya are one and the same ( big brother ) . I am extremely grateful for the love I receive but this one small correction would help😂😂🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 11, 2023

