A video has gone viral on social media where a fan crashes into a fence in the stands while trying to catch Dewald Brevis' monstrous no-look six during AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Saturday, August 16. The incident happened during the 10th over when Proteas batter Dewald Brevis hammered Australian pacer Aaron Hardie for three consecutive sixes. The second no-look six was the highlight when a local fan attempted to take a one-handed catch and crashed into the fence. The fan fell down on the ground, but he was back to his feet, and no injury was reported. Meanwhile, the right-handed batter played a blistering knock of 53 runs off 26 deliveries, including one four and six maximums. Dewald Brevis Smashes Three Consecutive ‘No-Look’ Sixes Against Aaron Hardie During AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Fan Crashes Into Fence While Attempting To Catch Dewald Brevis Six

Spare a thought for this guy who tried to take a catch in the crowd and went BANG into the fence!#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/yfYcNBlCUK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 16, 2025

